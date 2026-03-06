APCRDA identifies sites for Amaravati layouts

VIJAYAWADA: APCRDA Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja visited the villages of Modulingayapalem, Malkapuram, and Uddandarayunipalem in the Capital Amaravati on Thursday morning.

As part of the implementation of the Negotiated Settlement Policy, APCRDA will allot land (land for land) to individuals who are losing their residential houses and sites.

In this regard, suitable land parcels available for the formation of layouts to allocate to affected residents were identified in these villages. APCRDA has initiated the process of developing layouts to allot plots to the concerned villagers.

Officials explained the details of the proposed layouts through maps to the Additional Commissioner. During the visit, the Additional Commissioner inspected the identified locations and provided several instructions to the staff.

He emphasised that development activities should be implemented by considering the needs of the people.

He also reviewed the infrastructure works to be undertaken in the layouts, including roads, drainage, and overall layout development plans, and provided necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Special Deputy Collector B Srinivasa Naik, surveyors, and other staff members accompanied the Additional Commissioner during the visit.