Ex-APSSDC chief moves HC against case closure

VIJAYAWADA: Former chairman of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Ajay Reddy filed a petition in the AP High Court challenging the closure report submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (APCID) in the sensational alleged Skill Development scam case registered against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the YSRCP regime on Thursday.

Ajay Reddy approached the HC alleging that the CID filed a closure report without issuing him prior notice. He sought to set aside the Vijayawada ACB Court order dismissing his plea for notice. The HC had ruled that Ajay Reddy had no role.

Senior advocate Papellugari Veera Reddy argued that Ajay Reddy was the complainant in the FIR. CID counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Madhav Khurana opposed the plea. The court adjourned hearing to March 12.