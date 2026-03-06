Families devastated as fatal crashes peak during night in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: A detailed analysis of road accidents in Anantapur district has revealed that the highest number of mishaps occur between 6 pm and 9 pm, making it the most accident-prone period in the district. Police statistics collected over the past three years indicate that this three-hour window accounts for the largest share of road crashes.

Officials said a review of accident timings and locations brought to light a clear pattern. Factors such as overspeeding, the rush to reach home in the evening, fading daylight during sunset and driving under the influence of alcohol are cited as primary reasons. Authorities noted that within these three hours alone, several fatal accidents have pushed families into irreparable loss.

Police have identified 34 accident-prone “black spots” across five divisions in the district. Of these, four are located in Anantapur Urban Division, 13 in Anantapur Rural, 10 in Guntakal and seven in Tadipatri. A majority of these black spots are situated on national highways. On NH 44 alone, 16 black spots were identified. Seven were located on NH 67, five on NH 42, and the remaining on NH 544D and other roads.

Data further reveals that national highways account for the highest number of accidents compared to state and rural roads. Police statistics show that 110 accidents occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm, followed closely by 107 accidents between 3 pm and 6 pm. Between 9 am and 12 noon, 77 accidents were reported, while 69 occurred between 12 noon and 3 pm. Recently, 293 accidents were recorded on national highways, 59 on state roads and 146 on other roads across the district.

Traffic Circle Inspector of Anantapur C Venkatesh Naik stated that negligence of four key safety norms is primary cause of frequent accidents.

These include using mobile phones while driving, not wearing helmets, driving under the influence of alcohol and allowing minors to operate vehicles.

He emphasised that wearing helmets is crucial. Strict adherence to traffic regulations can significantly reduce road accidents, he added.