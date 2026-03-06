Fire breaks out in NSTR, three vehicles of watchers gutted

KURNOOL: A forest fire that broke out in the Nallamala forest under the Atmakur division of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) triggered concern among forest officials on Thursday, with staff rushing to the spot to bring flames under control.

NSTR Project Tiger Atmakur Division Deputy Director Vignesh Appavu said the fire was noticed in the Pecheruvu region and nearby Nallamala forest areas under the PT Atmakur range. Forest personnel began firefighting operations to contain the spreading flames.

The Deputy Director said an inquiry revealed that members of the Chenchu tribe had allegedly lit the fire in the Pecheruvu area and adjoining forest zones. The fire was set to facilitate bamboo cutting and honey collection in preparation for the upcoming Ugadi festival.

However, the fire spread unexpectedly and caused damage within the forest. In the incident, three protection watchers of the forest department lost their vehicles after the flames gutted them. Vignesh Appavu said efforts are on to extinguish the fire, and probe is on.