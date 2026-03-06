'Heritage Walk' promotes conservation in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: A Heritage Walk was held in Anantapur on Thursday under the guidance of District Collector O Anand and the State Department of Archaeology and Museums, with enthusiastic participation from residents.

The walk began at Government Arts College and concluded at Peace Memorial Hall via Court Road, highlighting the importance of preserving historical monuments and cultural heritage.

Assistant Director (Technical) of the Archaeology Department, M Swaminaik, emphasised that safeguarding Anantapur’s rich heritage is the responsibility of every citizen.

Following the walk, a Clean-and-Green drive was organised at Peace Memorial Hall as part of the State Government’s Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra initiative.

Students, lecturers, INTACH members, voluntary organisations, and residents joined hands to clean the surroundings of the monument, showcasing their commitment to environmental protection and heritage conservation.

Prominent participants included Arts College Vice-Principal Sahadeva, lecturers Nagabhushanam and Sugappa, INTACH members Kasireddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Riyaz, Ladies Club Secretary Padmaja Reddy, APSDWA State Secretary Srinivasulu, ASRO Software Solutions head Anjaneyulu, and NSS students.

This collective effort reflected the community’s dedication to preserving Anantapur’s cultural legacy while promoting civic responsibility.