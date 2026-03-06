I laid the stone for Veligonda and I will complete it: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked the 30th anniversary of the Veligonda project’s foundation stone with a strong statement on the social media platform X, declaring: “I laid the foundation for Veligonda, and I will be the one to complete it and deliver water.”

Reflecting on March 5, 1996, Naidu recalled initiating the project in the backward western region of the then-undivided Prakasam district, where people faced acute drinking and irrigation water shortages.

The project was envisioned to provide irrigation to 4.38 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people across Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts, by drawing 43.50 TMC of water from the Srisailam reservoir.