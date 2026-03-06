I laid the stone for Veligonda and I will complete it: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked the 30th anniversary of the Veligonda project’s foundation stone with a strong statement on the social media platform X, declaring: “I laid the foundation for Veligonda, and I will be the one to complete it and deliver water.”
Reflecting on March 5, 1996, Naidu recalled initiating the project in the backward western region of the then-undivided Prakasam district, where people faced acute drinking and irrigation water shortages.
The project was envisioned to provide irrigation to 4.38 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people across Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts, by drawing 43.50 TMC of water from the Srisailam reservoir.
Naidu criticised successive governments for neglecting the project, noting that work was revived during his 2014–19 tenure with an expenditure of Rs 1,414 crore. He alleged that the subsequent administration failed to complete the works and misled the public with premature inaugurations.
Since the coalition government assumed office in 2024, Naidu said priority has been given to Veligonda. Pending bills worth Rs 140 crore were cleared, and Rs 585 crore has been spent on construction.
He highlighted progress, including 2,200 cubic meters of concrete work at the head regulator and ongoing feeder canal lining and retaining wall works worth Rs 456 crore. The first phase is expected to be completed by July this year, bringing Krishna waters to Veligonda, while Phase 2 is targeted for completion by 2027–28.
Naidu asserted that the project would transform drought-prone regions, ensuring water for every acre, improving farmers’ livelihoods, and boosting horticulture. He concluded with a firm declaration: “I laid the foundation for Veligonda, and I will be the one to complete it and deliver water.”