Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Andhra Pradesh receives Black Panther, Asiatic Lion

VISHAKAPATNAM: Visitors to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will soon be able to see a melanistic leopard, commonly known as a black panther, after a gap of about 40 years.

The animal arrived at the zoo in the early hours of Thursday as part of an exchange programme with Assam State Zoo.

According to zoo authorities, several animals were exchanged between the two zoos under the programme aimed at strengthening conservation, breeding and scientific management of wildlife species in zoological parks.

As part of the exchange, IGZP received one male and one female Himalayan Black Bear, one female Black Panther, one male Common Leopard, one male and one female Asiatic Lion, and two Asian Palm Civets from the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

In return, the Visakhapatnam zoo sent a number of animals to the Guwahati zoo. These include two male and two female Ring-tailed Lemurs, one male Stump-tailed Macaque, one male and one female Jungle Cat, two male and two female Green Iguanas, and one male Striped Hyena.

Zoo officials said the newly arrived animals have been placed under quarantine as per standard veterinary protocols to ensure their health and adaptation to the new environment.

After completion of the quarantine period, the animals will be shifted to their respective enclosures and displayed to visitors.

The zoo authorities said the arrival of the melanistic leopard is significant as the species has not been displayed at the Visakhapatnam zoo for about four decades.

The addition of other species such as the Himalayan Black Bear, Asiatic Lion and Common Leopard will also strengthen the animal collection at the zoo.