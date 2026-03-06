Minister Narayana outlines steps to strengthen urban infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Narayana, speaking during the Assembly debate on budget demands, announced several key initiatives aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure and welfare services across Andhra Pradesh.

The minister stated that one lakh TIDCO houses will be handed over to beneficiaries on Ugadi, with construction of pending units to be completed by June.

He added that by 2028, the government plans to ensure safe drinking water for all households in the state. Work on Amaravati’s capital city infrastructure is progressing rapidly, with completion targeted within three years.

Highlighting reforms, Narayana thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for restoring financial autonomy to municipalities, enabling local bodies to directly utilise their revenues.

He noted that Rs 14,538.68 crore has been allocated to the municipal sector in the current budget, a 4.88% increase over the previous year, prioritising drinking water, waste management, roads, and street lighting.