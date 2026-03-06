SIT arrests Pranay Prakash in liquor scam, court remands him to judicial custody in Guntur jail

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the YSRCP regime arrested accused Katta Pranay Prakash and produced him before the ACB court on Thursday. Police named him A-52 in the FIR, and the court remanded him to judicial custody in Guntur district jail till March 13.

As per remand report, SIT officials took Pranay Prakash into custody near Nepal border after issuing a Look Out Circular and summoning him for questioning. Investigators alleged that the liquor syndicate earned illegal profits of about Rs 3,200 crore through irregularities by removing brands and allotting supply orders to companies that paid kickbacks. The report alleged that Prakash threatened staff at government-run outlets and stored huge cash in a Tadepalli apartment.