Support price for black gram & green gram announced

ELURU: Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), procurement arrangements for greengram and blackgram have been finalised with designated agencies and specified FAQ (Fair Average Quality) standards in Eluru district.

As per official data, greengram is cultivated in 16,933 acres with 7,128 farmers involved. The average yield is 478.57 kg per acre, with an estimated production of 81,035 quintals.

The tentative procurement allotment is 1,230 metric tonnes. The MSP is Rs 8,768 per quintal, while the local market price is around Rs 7,500 per quintal. Five procurement agencies have been identified.

Blackgram is cultivated over 23,813 acres by 16,777 farmers. The average yield is 462.2 kg per acre, with an estimated production of 1,10,064 quintals. The tentative procurement allotment stands at 12,777 metric tonnes.

The MSP is `7,400 per quintal, whereas the local market price is `8,500 per quintal. Eight procurement agencies have been marked for Blackgram procurement.

Authorities stated that procurement will be carried out strictly as per FAQ grade specifications.

The maximum permissible limits include 2 percent foreign matter, 3 percent admixture, 3 percent damaged pulses, 4 percent slightly damaged pulses, 3 percent immature and shrivelled pulses, 4 percent weevilled pulses, and 12 percent moisture content.

Officials advised farmers to ensure that produce meets quality standards before bringing it to procurement centres to avoid rejection.

Farmers who have registered their crops in Pedapadu, Eluru, Denduluru, Mudinepalli, Mandavalli, Kaikaluru, and Kalidindi mandals are advised to register their names through CMAPP at the nearest Rythu Seva Kendras starting on Thursday to avail of the procurement facility.

Eluru District Joint Collector Abhishek Goud informed that the moisture content should be below 12 percent and farmers must ensure that their produce meets the prescribed quality standards. He urged farmers to make use of this opportunity and sell their produce at the support price at the procurement centres set up in the district.