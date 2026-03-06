Visakhapatnam’s biodiversity park marks 25 years of conservation and learning

VISAKHAPATANAM: What was once a hospital waste disposal site has been transformed over the past 25 years into one of Visakhapatnam’s prominent biodiversity parks through the efforts of of the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society.

The Biodiversity Park, developed within the premises of the RCD Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital with the support of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), completed 25 years on Thursday. To mark the silver jubilee, VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner N. Tej Bharath released a commemorative souvenir.

A two-day workshop on biodiversity also began at the park as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Tej Bharath said the park has been providing valuable learning opportunities not only to students from Visakhapatnam but also to those from neighbouring States.

He noted that the park houses a wide variety of plants, including wild species adapted to different climatic conditions, several medicinal plants, and rare flowering species.