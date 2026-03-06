Zilla Parishad polls likely as per rejigged districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has informed that the government is planning to conduct Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections based on the newly reorganised districts as part of the upcoming local body elections. The exercise in this regard is going on, he said.

Participating in the discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants for 2026-2027 related to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Forest departments being dealt by him in the Assembly on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan clarified that there are no legal obstacles to the reorganisation of panchayats. Asserting that the coalition government is committed to the self-reliance of local bodies, he said steps to strengthen local bodies began immediately after the formation of the government. He said that the government is also examining what alternatives should be taken in the cases of removing trees for road expansion. “As a person who cares about the environment, I will carefully consider all aspects and take steps to protect greenery. Not only that, we are also considering bringing in a strong law to ensure the protection of trees and plants in the future,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He also said that plans are afoot to implement geo-tagging for every sapling distributed by Forest Department. A special system will be introduced starting from the nursery stage itself.

“We are studying advanced methods being implemented in nurseries in Bengaluru. Our focus will not only be on planting saplings but also on ensuring their protection,’’ he added.