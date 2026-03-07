Alleged irregularities in liquor transportation: Andhra Pradesh HC reserves order on bail of Karumuri and family

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Friday concluded arguments on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by YSRCP leader Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, his son Sunil, and daughter-in-law Keerthi in connection with a case registered by the CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) over alleged irregularities in liquor transportation. The court stated that it would pronounce its verdict on March 18.

The petitioners sought anticipatory bail in the case registered by the SIT, which is probing alleged irregularities in the transportation of liquor bottles. After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa reserved the order and issued directions stating that the decision would be delivered later this month.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, argued that Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and his family members were falsely implicated due to political reasons. He stated that during the YSRCP’s tenure, liquor shops were operated under government supervision. The contract for transporting liquor bottle cases to shops was awarded to Delhi-based Sigma Supply Chain Solutions.