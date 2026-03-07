Andhra Pradesh Dy CM unveils booklet on development works

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) unveiled a special booklet detailing the development works undertaken through the departments under his charge

As the coalition government is nearing the completion of two years since assuming office, Pawan Kalyan unveiled the special booklet mentioning the constituency-wise allocation of funds and progress of works has been done under his departments. On Friday, he handed over the booklet to Ministers and MLAs in the Legislative Assembly.

It includes details of cement roads, BT roads, gokulams, farm ponds, and water troughs constructed in villages under schemes such as Palle Panduga 1.0, Palle Panduga 2.0, and SASCI. It also contains information on protected drinking water schemes taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Additionally, the booklet specifies the total funds released to panchayats constituency-wise under the 15th Finance Commission Grants. It includes allocations not only for constituencies represented by coalition MLAs but also for development works in the 11 constituencies won by the YSRCP.

The first copy of the booklet was presented to AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu. Pawan Kalyan visited the Speaker and explained the Rs 312 crore works undertaken in the Narsipatnam constituency being represented by Speaker.