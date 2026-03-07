Andhra Pradesh poised for global technology leap: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to become a global technology hub, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighting massive investments and transformative projects at the Raisina Dialogue.

Speaking on ‘Technology, Governance, and the Future,’ jointly organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Ministry of External Affairs, Naidu said the state was witnessing unprecedented interest from international investors.

“Google alone is setting up a 1-GW data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 billion,” he noted, adding that Andhra Pradesh was set to host a quantum computer in Amaravati by the end of 2026. “This project will place the state on the global technology map and open avenues for manufacturing and supplying quantum computers worldwide,” he said.

Naidu said that emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing would not only revolutionise business but also play a significant role in day-to-day life. “There will be no area untouched by AI and related technologies,” he asserted, highlighting the transformative potential of data and advanced tech in governance, trade, and industry.

The Chief Minister also asserted that India’s longstanding tradition of tolerance, dialogue, and cooperative federalism had laid the foundation for sustained economic growth.

“The Central and State governments are working together through cooperative federalism. This cooperation has helped India maintain a strong economic growth rate,” he said, giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering this collaborative environment.

Naidu said data is the new currency, and the effective use of technology and information will define the next phase of development. “The changes that are going to be witnessed will be transformative, reshaping industries, governance, and society itself,” he said, signaling a future where Andhra Pradesh could emerge as a leading global player in innovation.