AP commandos win four trophies at national contest

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Police Commando team has been adjudged the Best State Police Commando Unit in India at the 16th All India Police Commando Competition, winning four prestigious trophies and bringing national recognition to AP.

In an official release on Friday, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the competition was held from February 14 to 28 at the campus of the National Security Guard in Manesar, Haryana. Elite commando units from various state police forces and central armed forces.

The AP team, comprising commandos from the Greyhounds and OCTOPUS units, displayed exceptional skill and strategic ability to emerge as the top State police commando force in the country. They won the Best State Police Commando Team Trophy, Black Hawk Trophy for excellence in shooting, and Ranneeti Trophy for operational leadership.