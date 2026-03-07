Be ready for major changes in higher education: APSCHE chief to varsities

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof. Madhu Murthy urged universities and faculty to prepare for major changes in the higher education sector.

Visiting Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) for the first time since assuming office on Friday, he was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tata Narasinga Rao, Rector Prof. Appa Rao, and Registrar Prof. Bhupathi Naidu.

Addressing principals and deans, he emphasised student training, employability, and strict adherence to the academic calendar, calling for simultaneous examinations across universities. He noted that admissions to law, education, and pharmacy courses were delayed last year due to quota-related issues pending before the Supreme Court.

On technology, he said AI is producing promising results but reducing teacher-student interaction, making teaching more challenging. Prof. Madhumurthy also called for universities to form clusters to collaborate on joint research.

Principals and deans including Prof. Sudha Rani, Prof. Venkateswarlu, Prof. OVS Reddy, Prof. Srinivasulu, Prof. Balaji, Prof. Narasimha, and others attended.