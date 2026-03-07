Civil Services 2025: Kakinada’s Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra (AIR 23) tops Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Jeenu Sri Jaswanth Chandra from Kakinada emerged as the topper from Andhra Pradesh in the Civil Services Examination 2025, securing All India Rank (AIR) 23, according to the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday.

A B.Tech graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Chandra has steadily improved his performance over multiple attempts. He had earlier secured AIR 392 in 2024, AIR 162 in 2023 and AIR 314 in 2021. Following his 2023 result, he was serving as an IPS probationer and undergoing training.

Several other candidates from Andhra Pradesh also figured in the final merit list. Notably, six candidates from the State had earlier cleared the examination in previous attempts.

Srigiriraju V P S Sai Krishna (AIR 125), a native of Tadipatri in Anantapur district, is currently serving as the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) at Kolimigundla in Nandyal district.

Earlier, he secured 42nd rank in the Group-1 examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and was appointed MPDO in 2023.

Sai Krishna completed his B.Tech from BITS Pilani and worked as a software professional for about five years before preparing his dream of entering the civil services.

Demonstrating perseverance and dedication, he secured AIR 125 in his fifth attempt in the 2025 examination with Psychology as his optional subject.