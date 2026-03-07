CM Naidu to speak at Raisina Dialogue

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address a high-level session at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday. He will speak on the theme “Technology, Governance & the Future.”
Widely regarded as India’s premier global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, the Raisina Dialogue has, since its inception in 2016, evolved into one of the world’s most influential strategic forums.
The Dialogue is jointly organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and derives its name from Raisina Hill, the seat of India’s Central government - symbolising the intersection of diplomacy, governance, and strategic thought.
The conference brings together heads of state, ministers, military leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, academics, journalists and strategic thinkers from around the world. Over the years, it has increasingly been viewed alongside leading global platforms such as the Munich Security Conference and the Shangri-La Dialogue, reinforcing India’s growing role in shaping global strategic conversations.
The 2026 edition, the eleventh since the Dialogue’s launch, is themed “Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advan cement.”
It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with keynote remarks by Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, and participation from global leaders, senior policymakers and technology innovators across continents. This year’s Dialogue is hosting around 2,700 participants from over 110 countries, with millions more expected to engage through digital platforms.
During his address, Chief Minister Naidu will speak about the transformational role of technology in governance, drawing on Andhra Pradesh’s experience in deploying digital platforms for public service delivery, real-time governance, and data-driven policymaking.
He is also expected to outline Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as a global destination for innovation, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure, highlighting initiatives such as the State’s push for AI ecosystems, data centers, clean-energy manufacturing, and next-generation technology corridors.