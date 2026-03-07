CM Naidu to speak at Raisina Dialogue

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will address a high-level session at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday. He will speak on the theme “Technology, Governance & the Future.”

Widely regarded as India’s premier global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, the Raisina Dialogue has, since its inception in 2016, evolved into one of the world’s most influential strategic forums.

The Dialogue is jointly organised by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and derives its name from Raisina Hill, the seat of India’s Central government - symbolising the intersection of diplomacy, governance, and strategic thought.

The conference brings together heads of state, ministers, military leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, academics, journalists and strategic thinkers from around the world. Over the years, it has increasingly been viewed alongside leading global platforms such as the Munich Security Conference and the Shangri-La Dialogue, reinforcing India’s growing role in shaping global strategic conversations.

The 2026 edition, the eleventh since the Dialogue’s launch, is themed “Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advan cement.”