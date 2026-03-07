Juicy watermelons flood Vizag markets

VISHAKAPATNAM: With the onset of summer in Visakhapatnam, red and yellow watermelons are now appearing widely across the city. Roadside stalls selling the fruit have become common along busy streets, residential areas, and near market complexes.

Large quantities of watermelons are stacked along stretches such as the Gajuwaka-BHPV to Visakha Dairy road and Akkayyapalem Road, attracting commuters and passers-by looking for a quick, refreshing fruit. Known for its hydrating properties, watermelon is a popular choice during the hot season.

At city Rythu Bazaars, different varieties of watermelon are available. In January, the prices of local watermelons ranged from Rs 20 to Rs 28 per kg. As of March 6, 2026, the prices range from Rs 20 to Rs 34 per kg, depending on the variety.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Estate Officer Prasad of the Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar said the availability of watermelons has increased with the start of the Summer season. “This is the peak season for watermelon. Supplies have increased significantly, which is why the fruit is widely available in markets,” he said.

Watermelons are being transported to Visakhapatnam from Anantapur and Kadapa and other districts. Vendors say the steady supply has allowed them to set up more stalls across the city to meet growing demand.

Santhoshi, a vendor at Akkayyapalem, said she buys watermelons weighing between 30 and 45 kg from Purna Market at Rs 30 per kg. “We sell them at around Rs 40 per kilogram depending on the weight. Transport costs are added, so we sell at Rs 40, but there is very little profit,” she said.

She further said, “With temperatures expected to rise in the coming days, I anticipate demand for the fruit will increase across Visakhapatnam city.”