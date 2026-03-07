Measures taken to prevent water crisis in Eluru

ELURU: Cooption member SMR Pedababu said MLA Badeti Radhakrishnayya and Mayor Shaik Noorjahan Pedababu have directed officials to take immediate steps to prevent drinking water shortages in Eluru this summer. With water levels in the Godavari canals dropping and high-capacity motors failing, officials are installing 15 HP motors to pump water into the summer storage tank. On Friday, Pedababu and municipal staff inspected the tank near Denduluru. He noted that the canal’s level had fallen to about 2.5 feet, disabling 150 HP, 60 HP, and 50 HP motors.

Pedababu said the situation was explained to the MLA via video call from the Assembly. The MLA and Mayor instructed officials to urgently procure and install 10 additional small motors alongside the existing 20 HP and 15 HP units. To ensure an uninterrupted supply, works are being carried out on a war footing, including the construction of a shed, laying of new pipelines, and fixing motors. Permanent leakage repairs to tank bund are expected to be completed in four days.

Pedababu urged residents to conserve water and avoid wastage. Municipal engineers and corporators joined the inspection.