Padmavati Mahila University to hold 22nd convocation on Saturday

TIRUPATI: The 22nd convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 10 am in the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. V Uma announced the details on Friday. The ceremony will be presided over by Chancellor and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, with Education Minister Nara Lokesh attending as Guest of Honour. The Chief Guest and Convocation Orator will be Sashikala Sinha, Outstanding Scientist “Sc-H” from DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad. She will also receive an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree in recognition of her contributions to research.

A total of 2,591 students will graduate, including 121 PhD scholars, 940 postgraduates, and 1,249 undergraduates from regular and distance education programmes. Of these, 1,601 will receive degrees in person, 357 in absentia, and 633 in advance.

The university will also award 102 gold medals, 23 book prizes, and seven cash prizes to meritorious students across sciences,

social sciences, and engineering and technology. The previous convocation was held on March 7, 2024. This year’s event is expected to draw faculty, students, and parents, marking a significant milestone for the women’s university.