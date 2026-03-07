Polavaram project stuck by delays, financial lapses: CAG report

VIJAYAWADA: The CAG has released a detailed performance audit of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), revealing persistent delays, financial mismanagement, irregular contracting practices, and inadequate rehabilitation measures for displaced families.

Covering the period from 2017-18 to 2022-23, the audit highlighted systemic weaknesses that continue to plague one of India’s most ambitious irrigation projects.

CAG found that financial management has been a major concern. Budgetary support from the state government had declined sharply between 2019 and 2023, with utilisation ranging from just 21 to 66 per cent.

Spending was heavily skewed toward construction works, while land acquisition and rehabilitation activities received little attention.

Revised Cost Estimates remain unapproved due to delays in socio-economic surveys and DPR approvals, while protective embankments in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, scheduled for completion in 2014-15, have not yet been started.

The report also flagged environmental violations, including the implementation of lift irrigation schemes without mandatory clearances, which attracted penalties from the National Green Tribunal.

Execution of headworks and canals has been marred by poor planning and irregular practices. Failure to divert floodwaters through spillways led to damage to partially built cofferdams and diaphragm wall, which remains unrepaired.

Contracts were awarded on a nomination basis, tender rules were altered selectively, and single-bidder awards were made in violation of government norms. Interest-free advances to contractors and idle procurement of electromechanical equipment caused financial losses, while changes in canal alignment and inflated excavation rates resulted in wasteful expenditure.