Protests mark final day of Budget Session in Council in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The concluding day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council’s Budget Session on Friday witnessed high drama as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members staged protests and raised slogans in the House.

The agitation intensified during Question Hour and later when Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy spoke on the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of TTD laddu prasadam.Leader of the Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana briefly fell ill during the proceedings and was treated for high blood pressure.

Earlier, the Chairman rejected a YSRCP adjournment motion seeking discussion on alleged land irregularities involving GITAM University.

The Council also debated the Appropriation Bill 2026. Despite protests and heated exchanges between Botcha and ministers, the Bill was approved before Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju adjourned the House sine die.