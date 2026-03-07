Rajamahendravar civic chief orders daily water quality tests

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena directed officials to conduct daily water quality tests to ensure safe drinking water supply to residents.

On Friday, he inspected the 10 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Kotilingala Peta. He reviewed the functioning of filtration units, water collection and laboratory testing procedures.

The Commissioner interacted with officials to assess the quantity of chlorine added during the purification process and examined the water testing methods carried out in the laboratory. Rahul Meena inspected the newly installed generator meant to ensure uninterrupted supply during power outages.

He instructed staff to maintain tanker cleanliness regularly and ensure there are no leakages in the distribution network.

The civic chief directed amenities staff to conduct field inspections daily to confirm that drinking water reaches every household. He also asked officials to submit estimates for new pipeline works at Kambala Cheruvu Matham Street.