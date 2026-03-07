Ravichandra takes charge as TTD EO

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Muddada Ravichandra assumed charge on Friday at 7.34 am at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala.

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath to Ravichandra as Member-Secretary of the TTD Trust Board.

After assuming charge, Ravichandra and his spouse offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Temple priests later offered Vedic blessings to the couple at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Venkaiah Chowdary also presented Theertha Prasadams to them on the occasion.

Speaking to the media in front of the temple, Ravichandra said he had learnt many aspects of Tirumala over the past month. He said he would serve the devotees of Sri Venkateswara as a devotee.

He added that devotees had submitted several suggestions and recommendations. He assured that he would personally review them and take necessary steps to ensure a spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees.