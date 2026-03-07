Rs 47.44 crore allotted for temple works in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Temples in erstwhile Godavari districts are set to get a major boost. In view of the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams scheduled to begin on June 26 next year, the government has sanctioned Rs 47.44 crore for the renovation, modernisation and development of 39 temples located in East Godavari and Konaseema districts. The initiative aims to improve infrastructure and provide better facilities for the large number of devotees expected during the sacred festival.

According to officials, Rs 23.65 crore has been allocated for temple works in East Godavari district, while Rs 23.79 crore has been earmarked for temples in Konaseema district. In total, 18 temples in East Godavari and 21 temples in Konaseema will undergo renovation and development. The authorities are preparing an action plan to commence the works soon and complete them within one year. Among the major works, Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction of the mukha mandapam at the Sri Rama Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Rajamahendravaram. The development of the Pind Pradhan Hall on two floors at PMK Satram will be taken up at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Additionally, Rs 2.80 crore has been allocated for the reconstruction of the building and kitchen at the Goutami Jeevakarunya Sangham.

In Dowaleswaram, Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Lakshmi Janardana Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy temples. The reconstruction of the Lakshmi Narayana Annadana Samajam building at Ghantallamma Vari Street will be taken up with Rs 70 lakh.

Funds have also been allotted for the development of several other temples, including Bala Tripura Sundari Temple, Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple at Lakshmivarapupeta and Venugopala Swamy Temple, said East Godavari Endowments Officer EV Subbarao.

Significantly, Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the reconstruction of the temple at the famous Goshpada Kshetram in Kovvur. Another Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Annadevarapadu in Peravali mandal.

Officials said the development works are aimed at strengthening temple infrastructure and ensuring better amenities for pilgrims during the Pushkaram festival.