Tourism Minister announces incentives for world-class theme parks in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh coalition government has announced its readiness to support the establishment of world-class theme parks in the State

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, speaking in the Legislative Assembly, revealed that private investors are being offered significant incentives under the AP Tourism Policy 2024–29 to attract large-scale projects.

Durgesh confirmed that if investors come forward to set up a Disney World-style park on 171 acres in Karnuthala village, Guntur district, the government will extend full cooperation.

He noted that such mega projects typically require investments ranging from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, and globally they are operated by private companies, with governments providing land, approvals, and concessions.

The minister highlighted ongoing discussions with leading firms such as Imagica and Wonderla, which have shown interest in projects at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

He also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has granted tourism ‘industrial status’, offering benefits including 100% stamp duty reimbursement, land conversion fee waivers, SGST reimbursement for up to 15 years, and subsidies on fixed capital investment.

Durgesh emphasised that while India’s average tourist spending (Rs 20,000–Rs 21,000) is currently below international standards, the state is taking steps to build demand.

Minister Durgesh cited global examples of Disney and Universal Studios parks in Orlando, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, and Shanghai, stressing that such ventures depend on strong tourist inflows and spending capacity.