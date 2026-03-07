Urban Local Bodies urged to gear up for upcoming Swachh Survekshan in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified preparations for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, with MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar urging Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to work in mission mode and improve sanitation.

Addressing Municipal Commissioners and senior officials at a State-level workshop on Friday, he said AP should aim to secure a majority of national awards in line with the CM’s directions. He noted that cities have the potential to perform in sanitation assessment.

The workshop reviewed the preparedness of ULBs and identified key areas requiring immediate attention. Suresh Kumar directed civic chief’s to take leadership in sanitation initiatives and ensure improvements at both city and ward levels. Officials were asked to prepare structured action plans and strengthen solid waste management systems, improve waste processing facilities and ensure regular monitoring of sanitation infrastructure. Emphasis was on maintaining cleanliness in public spaces, promoting waste segregation and ensuring efficient collection of waste.

Officials highlighted the need for improved data management on digital platforms. Municipal Commissioners were asked to coordinate with the Swachha Andhra Corporation and the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration for effective implementation of the State’s sanitation action plan.