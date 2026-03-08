Andhra Pradesh HC denies bail to TTD inspection team member in alleged ghee adulteration scam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, a dairy expert and member of the technical inspection team of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala laddu.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa delivered the order dismissing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, who is listed as the 34th accused in the case. The court observed that the allegations are serious and that the investigation into the matter is still at a crucial stage, making it inappropriate to grant anticipatory bail at this point.

The prosecution alleged that the petitioner played a role in facilitating the supply of fake ghee used for preparing the famous Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple laddu. The court noted that the laddu offered at the temple is considered extremely sacred by devotees and is closely linked with their religious sentiments and public faith.