Andhra Pradesh police, EAGLE conduct major operation to curb drugs in state

VIJAYAWADA: The Police, in coordination with the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), conducted a statewide cordon and search operation titled “Operation Vajraprahar – Mega Cordon Day” on Saturday to curb ganja and narcotics.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta ordered the operation, which EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna supervised. Police teams carried out searches at 94 locations across 88 police subdivisions in AP. Nearly 4,800 police personnel and EAGLE staff took part in drive.

Police identified and checked 280 suspected NDPS users and searched 26 houses linked to accused in NDPS cases. In NTR district near the Vijayawada bus stand, police and EAGLE personnel seized a 9 mm pistol and five live rounds of ammunition and detained one person. At Gudur railway station in Nellore district, Government Railway Police seized nine kilograms of ganja from the 20849 Rameswaram Special Train. Police also recovered 100 grams of ganja each in Chittoor and Bapatla districts and detained three persons.

In ASR district, police seized 10 kilograms of ganja seeds near Paderu, while a ganja plant was recovered in Eluru district.

Police inspected 1,856 vehicles and seized 238 liquor bottles, 115 litres of illicit arrack and 1,300 litres of fermented jaggery wash. EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna said the department is following a “zero tolerance” policy against drug trafficking and illegal cultivation.