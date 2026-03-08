From farm fields to factories: Women script silent success in Rayalaseema

TIRUPATI: Once a largely agrarian belt in the Sathyavedu constituency of Tirupati district, where most women worked in farms or remained confined to household responsibilities, the region has quietly witnessed a remarkable social transformation driven by women entering the industrial workforce and reshaping their futures.

Today, thousands of women from nearby villages work across production floors, laboratories, engineering units and corporate offices in the industrial hub that has grown in the area. What was once considered a male-dominated space has steadily opened up, with women handling technical operations, supervising teams and contributing to core manufacturing processes with confidence and skill.

Across the industrial units operating here, women account for more than half of the workforce, numbering around 32,000 employees. From quality control laboratories and safety divisions to heavy manufacturing and assembly lines, women are steadily expanding their presence in roles that were earlier beyond their reach.