From farm fields to factories: Women script silent success in Rayalaseema

TIRUPATI: Once a largely agrarian belt in the Sathyavedu constituency of Tirupati district, where most women worked in farms or remained confined to household responsibilities, the region has quietly witnessed a remarkable social transformation driven by women entering the industrial workforce and reshaping their futures.
Today, thousands of women from nearby villages work across production floors, laboratories, engineering units and corporate offices in the industrial hub that has grown in the area. What was once considered a male-dominated space has steadily opened up, with women handling technical operations, supervising teams and contributing to core manufacturing processes with confidence and skill.
Across the industrial units operating here, women account for more than half of the workforce, numbering around 32,000 employees. From quality control laboratories and safety divisions to heavy manufacturing and assembly lines, women are steadily expanding their presence in roles that were earlier beyond their reach.
National attention
The transformation has also attracted national attention. At the National Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women held in Tirupati on September 14, 2025, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh observed that the developments here reflect India’s broader journey toward gender-inclusive growth.
Research studies underline the depth of this change. A study by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) found that industrial employment has significantly improved women’s financial independence, mobility and decision-making power. For many, earning a salary meant opening a bank account for the first time and managing their own income.
A follow-up survey by Sri Padmavati Mahila University highlighted a visible shift within households.
More than 70 percent of women now participate in major family decisions, including purchases, children’s education and family planning. Nearly 64 percent are involved in decisions related to household expenditure, 75 percent take part in financial planning and about 79 percent report having a voice in family planning.
Workplace conditions have also improved. About 91 percent of women employees report access to privacy during menstruation, while 86 percent have access to menstrual hygiene products.
The role of Sri City in creating an ecosystem that enables such participation has been acknowledged by many companies. Structured training programmes and workplace policies encouraging gender inclusion have helped women move into diverse roles across industries.
Breaking barriers
Yet the most compelling dimension of this transformation lies in the stories of individual women who have broken barriers and built new futures. At Daikin, N. Aarthi from Sriharikota has mastered brazing, a highly technical skill traditionally viewed as a male preserve. “I was trained in brazing, a skill many believed only men could master. I excelled and now train other women employees in this technique,” she says with pride. Recognising her talent, the company sponsored her advanced training in Delhi, and she may soon travel to Japan.
At Havells India Ltd., D Jyothi’s career reflects steady growth. She joined as an HR Executive and rose to the position of HR Manager.
“Here, women are not just employees but catalysts of organisational growth through their commitment, sincerity and discipline,” she says.
For several young women in villages surrounding the industrial hub, employment opportunities have rewritten life trajectories.
Premika, a B.Sc Computers graduate from Aruru village located 5 km away, joined Axxelent Pharma as a fresher after completing her studies in Periyapalem in Tamil Nadu. She says the biggest change is the ability to work close to home. “Earlier, if there were no jobs here, we had to go to Chennai or Bengaluru. Many families would not send girls to faraway cities. But now we can work near our homes, feel safe and learn new skills.”
Jeevita from Gollapalem shares a similar story of resilience. Earlier an agricultural labourer working alongside her husband, she struggled to support her family. With no formal education, she enrolled in tailoring training at Zen Linen Textiles.
Social transformation
The wider social change is also visible in education patterns. V Nirosha, Deputy Manager at Ball Corporation, recalls a time when many girls discontinued education after Intermediate because employment meant migrating to distant cities.
“With opportunities available here, girls are now continuing their studies and securing good jobs locally,” she says.