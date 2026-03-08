NITI Aayog seminar in Vizag on March 9

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad has directed officials to make thorough arrangements for the NITI Aayog Regional Best Practices Seminar (South) scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 9 under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme.

At a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday, the Collector said officials and representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands would attend the seminar. He instructed departments to coordinate and complete all arrangements in advance.

The seminar will be conducted at A1 Grand - The Convention in Rushikonda on March 9. Officials from various states are expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam on March 8 and will leave on March 10 after field visits.

The Collector directed officials to arrange accommodation for delegates in hotels in the Rushikonda area. He also instructed them to set up a help desk at the airport to receive the delegates and ensure transport is available on time.

A control room will be set up for the event and officials were asked to remain alert during the programme. He directed officials to organise sightseeing for visiting delegates to places developed by VMRDA, including parks, temples and other locations in Visakhapatnam.