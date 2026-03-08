Promote education among SCs in East Godavari, says NCSC chairman

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chairman of the National Commission for SC (NCSC) Kishor Makhwana on Saturday stressed the need for focused efforts to promote education and effectively implement welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward sections.

He also directed officials to expedite the filling of backlog posts reserved for these communities.

Chairing a review meeting with district officials at the ONGC Godavari Bhavan in Rajamahendravaram, Makhwana assessed the implementation of various development and welfare programmes for SC and ST communities in East Godavari district.

He instructed officials to give priority to educational development, prevent student dropouts and improve facilities in welfare hostels.

He also called for field inspections to closely monitor the implementation of government schemes and ensure that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries with transparency and efficiency.

Collector Kirthi Chekuri informed the Commission that the district administration is implementing several initiatives in education, employment, housing and social welfare for SC and ST communities.

She said further action would be taken in line with the Commission’s recommendations. East Godavari Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore and others spoke on the occasion. The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, Social Welfare Officer MD Gayazuddin and other officials.