Reverse migration to India will begin soon: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: With abundant resources, skills and increasing employment opportunities in India, reverse migration will begin soon, observed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the topic “Technology - Governance - The Future” at the Raisina Dialogue Conference organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in New Delhi on Saturday, he said as around 60% of global capability centers (GCCs) have come to India, reverse brain drain is inevitable. India is progressing rapidly because it is quick to adopt reforms in technology and telecommunications. Indians have played a crucial role in the development of several countries. The knowledge and expertise of Indians in the IT sector are well recognised globally, he highlighted.

Naidu said India is making rapid progress in green energy production, and it will soon reach the position of exporting energy.

Commenting on population management, he said many countries are facing the aging problem with an increase in elderly population.

In southern Indian States, the total fertility rate is around 1.5. Hence, the AP government has come up with a population management policy to increase the rate to 2.1, Naidu said.