TDP leader Ashok Babu slams YSRCP claims on ghee row

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLC and TDP leader Paruchuri Ashok Babu rebutted recent statements by YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on the procurement of ghee for Tirumala laddu prasadam.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters in Mangalaigiri on Saturday, Ashok Babu accused the opposition of spreading misinformation while trying to deflect from its own record of corruption and mismanagement during its time in power.

He pointed out that the YSRCP was now struggling amid multiple corruption cases, with several leaders facing jail time. “They’re sinking in their own corruption mess and lashing out through their own media outlets,” Ashok Babu said. He highlighted that even the YSRCP’s former TTD chairman, YV Subba Reddy, had acknowledged adulteration in ghee supplies during their tenure, yet the party continued to push false narratives.

Explaining the technical details, Ashok Babu clarified the different types of ghee and their uses. There are three main categories: dining ghee, cooking ghee, and aromatic ghee. The sacred laddu prasadam at Tirumala requires aromatic ghee, which is processed by heating to 110-120 degrees Celsius to remove all moisture, giving it superior quality, longer shelf life, and higher cost. This type isn’t commonly available in the open market. In contrast, dining and cooking ghee are heated only to 60-70 degrees, retain some moisture, and have shorter shelf life-most households use dining ghee, while some industries opt for cooking ghee.

He questioned the opposition’s call for a CBI probe, pointing out that the ongoing investigation is already being handled by a CBI-SIT team appointed by the Supreme Court.

He accused the YSRCP of being in a state of confusion, trying to mislead people.