Tobacco auctions in Andhra Pradesh to begin on March 25

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board has decided to begin the 2026 tobacco auction season in two phases across 16 auction platforms in the Southern Region and Northern Light Soils region covering Prakasam, SPSR Nellore and Godavari districts.
Tobacco Board authorities took the decision at a meeting with stakeholders at the Guntur Central Office on Friday.
The first phase will commence on March 25 at Kandukuru-1 and Podili platforms in the Southern Region, while all five auction platforms in the NLS region will also begin auctions the same day.
In the second phase, auctions will start from April 9 at the remaining platforms in the Southern Light Soils.
Officials said better returns in the past three seasons encouraged farmers in the two southern regions to expand tobacco cultivation this year.
The Tobacco Board permitted production of 88.88 million kg for the 2025-26 season. However, estimates indicate output may reach 147.30 million kg, about 58.42 million kg higher than the permitted quantity. Growers in the combined Prakasam district are expecting favourable prices.
Officials, however, anticipate a slow start to auctions due to global trade uncertainties linked to tensions involving Israel, the United States and Iran, rising crude oil prices and higher tobacco production in other countries.
“As per the schedule, we are making all arrangements to start auctions at Kandukuru-1 and Podili on March 25, while the remaining platforms will begin auctions from April 9,” Ongole Regional Manager G Leela Krishna Prasad told TNIE on Saturday.