Tobacco auctions in Andhra Pradesh to begin on March 25

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board has decided to begin the 2026 tobacco auction season in two phases across 16 auction platforms in the Southern Region and Northern Light Soils region covering Prakasam, SPSR Nellore and Godavari districts.

Tobacco Board authorities took the decision at a meeting with stakeholders at the Guntur Central Office on Friday.

The first phase will commence on March 25 at Kandukuru-1 and Podili platforms in the Southern Region, while all five auction platforms in the NLS region will also begin auctions the same day.

In the second phase, auctions will start from April 9 at the remaining platforms in the Southern Light Soils.

Officials said better returns in the past three seasons encouraged farmers in the two southern regions to expand tobacco cultivation this year.