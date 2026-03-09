AI boosts care in Andhra government hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the coalition government has introduced major changes in medical services with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said 18 innovators are engaged in screening and confirmation tests in 18 selected government hospitals using around 40 devices on a pilot basis.

The Minister said these technologies help doctors diagnose diseases quickly and enable them to provide better treatment to patients.

Under the pilot project, various tests are being conducted at Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada GGH, Vijayawada Government Medical College, Parvathipuram, Tenali District Hospital and several other locations.

AI-based services are being used in hospitals for multiple purposes, including recording conversations between patients and doctors, detecting tuberculosis through cough analysis, identifying heart diseases and anaemia, cervical cancer screening using AI cameras and detecting neurological disorders in children. Advanced technological devices are also being used for diagnosing cataract, glaucoma, sickle cell anaemia and other conditions. In addition, sophisticated software is being used wherever required.

Conversations between doctors and patients in hospitals are being recorded on laptops using tiny microphones. Within seconds after the consultation ends, the system generates a summary containing key information, the doctor’s opinion and the prescribed medicines.

These tests have commenced in government hospitals on a pilot basis and will conclude soon. A report on the results will be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said.