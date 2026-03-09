AI-enabled pest control device launched in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first of its kind, an adaptive IoT-AI based pest control device developed by the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University was formally launched in the farming fields of Pinagadi village in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.
The device named ‘AgriAI - Adaptive IoT-AI Pest Control System with LLM Integration, has been developed with financial support from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. It was officially launched by Manoj Tiwari, Director of the Dr Ambedkar Foundation. The device was deployed in a farmer’s field to demonstrate its real-time capabilities.
The system identified pest presence, analysed crop conditions and transmitted advisory messages along with field images directly to farmers’ mobile phones.
The live field demonstration was conducted by Prof M James Stephen, Principal Investigator of the project.
AgriAI device detects pests and alerts farmers
The Chair Professor explained the functioning of the device and its potential benefits for farmers, particularly in identifying pest infestations at an early stage. According to the developers, the AgriAI device analyses agricultural field conditions, detects pest activity and sends detailed reports with photographs to farmers through mobile alerts.
Using AI and IoT technologies, the system also recommends scientifically validated pest control measures and appropriate pesticide usage. The advisories are delivered in Telugu to ensure that farmers can easily understand and apply the recommendations.
“The initiative has been developed with the objective of strengthening economic opportunities for farmers and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices. The system is intended to assist smallholder farmers by providing timely information on pest management and crop protection,” Prof Stephen explained.
He acknowledged the contributions of doctoral fellows of the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair and specifically recognised the technical work of research scholar E Anirudh in developing the device.
Manoj Tiwari appreciated the efforts of the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair in promoting technology-based initiatives aimed at supporting marginalised communities. “The project aligns with the broader objectives of Digital India, interdisciplinary research and social empowerment,” Manoj Tiwari noted.
Following the launch, Manoj Tiwari also inaugurated a farmers’ training workshop aimed at familiarising farmers with the use of the AgriAI device and encouraging technology-driven farming practices.
The developers said the system is expected to help farmers improve pest management and protect crops.