AI-enabled pest control device launched in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first of its kind, an adaptive IoT-AI based pest control device developed by the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University was formally launched in the farming fields of Pinagadi village in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The device named ‘AgriAI - Adaptive IoT-AI Pest Control System with LLM Integration, has been developed with financial support from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. It was officially launched by Manoj Tiwari, Director of the Dr Ambedkar Foundation. The device was deployed in a farmer’s field to demonstrate its real-time capabilities.

The system identified pest presence, analysed crop conditions and transmitted advisory messages along with field images directly to farmers’ mobile phones.

The live field demonstration was conducted by Prof M James Stephen, Principal Investigator of the project.