Andhra CM Naidu, Dy CM PK urge respect for President’s office

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have expressed concern over ‘painful’ remarks of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the conduct of the International Santhal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

Taking to ‘X’, Naidu wrote “Deeply saddened to see the anguish of Hon’ble Rashtrapati Ji. The office of the President represents the dignity of our Republic and must always be treated with the highest respect and courtesy. Constitutional institutions are above politics, and it is our collective duty to uphold their sanctity.”

Stating that he was deeply concerned by the painful and sad remarks of President Droupadi Murmu, Pawan Kalyan wrote on ‘X’ “When an event celebrating the rich heritage of the Santhal community is organised, it should ensure the dignity, participation, and respect that such a culture deserves. It is regrettable that circumstances arose where members of the Santhal community themselves found it difficult to attend the conference meant for them.”

He said that the office of the President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in our nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves. Ensuring that the President’s visit is conducted with utmost regard is the responsibility of the concerned administration. “India’s tribal communities are an integral part of our nation’s identity and pride. Their culture, traditions, and voices must always be honoured with sincerity and respect,” Pawan said.