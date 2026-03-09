Andhra rolls out digital permit system to check cattle transport abuse

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to curb illegal cattle transportation and prevent cruelty to animals, the Animal Husbandry Department of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a Digital Transport Certificate Generation System, aimed at ensuring transparency and stricter monitoring of cattle movement across the State.
Animal transport has long been marred by violations, with cattle often crammed into lorries in large numbers, subjected to rough handling, and sometimes suffering injuries such as broken legs. As per the Transport of Animals Rules, 2001, a maximum of 12 cattle can be transported in a lorry, while the number may range from six to ten depending on the size of the vehicle. However, these norms are frequently ignored.
The rules also lay down several safeguards for animal welfare. Animals being transported must be healthy and free from infectious diseases, and those that are injured, diseased, blind, fatigued or newborn should not be transported. Pregnant animals close to delivery and animals that have given birth within the preceding 72 hours are also barred from transport. The rules further specify that young animals should not be mixed with adult cattle and different classes of animals should not be transported together. Vehicles carrying animals must prominently display an ‘Animal Carrier’ board and ensure adequate space, fodder and water during the journey.
Currently, transport permits are issued manually under Rule 96 of the Transport of Animals Rules by Assistant Directors of the Animal Husbandry Department. These certificates are time-bound but prone to manipulation, with instances of forgery and tampering in the number of animals and the purpose of transportation.
To address these issues, the department has launched a digital certification system that will issue transport permits online. Each certificate will carry a QR code, making it tamper-proof and eliminating the possibility of forgery. Transport of cattle will be allowed only after verification by concerned officials.
The new digital certificate will include details such as the purpose of transportation whether for farming, draught work, milking, breeding or slaughter along with the vehicle registration number, origin and destination points, duration of transport, and the name and address of the driver. The certificate will also mention the consignor and consignee details, enabling authorities to verify the movement of cattle more effectively.
The system will also help monitor long-distance transportation. If cattle are transported beyond 300 kilometres, provisions must be made to feed the animals and allow them to rest and graze, in accordance with welfare guidelines.
According to officials, nearly three lakh cattle are transported annually from Andhra Pradesh to neighbouring regions including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Hyderabad for various purposes.
A fee of Rs 50 per animal will be collected for issuing the certificate. After deducting server and maintenance costs, the remaining amount will be transferred to the Animal Welfare Board of AP to support animal welfare initiatives.
Speaking to TNIE Damodhar Naidu, Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry said the government introduced the system after receiving numerous complaints from animal welfare activists about inhumane transportation practices and large-scale irregularities in the existing manual certification process.
The new digital mechanism is expected to curb illegal cattle movement, prevent forgery and ensure better protection and humane treatment of animals during transit’’. He further added that in the second phase, the data is also integrated to the transport and police departments.