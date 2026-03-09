Andhra rolls out digital permit system to check cattle transport abuse

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to curb illegal cattle transportation and prevent cruelty to animals, the Animal Husbandry Department of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a Digital Transport Certificate Generation System, aimed at ensuring transparency and stricter monitoring of cattle movement across the State.

Animal transport has long been marred by violations, with cattle often crammed into lorries in large numbers, subjected to rough handling, and sometimes suffering injuries such as broken legs. As per the Transport of Animals Rules, 2001, a maximum of 12 cattle can be transported in a lorry, while the number may range from six to ten depending on the size of the vehicle. However, these norms are frequently ignored.

The rules also lay down several safeguards for animal welfare. Animals being transported must be healthy and free from infectious diseases, and those that are injured, diseased, blind, fatigued or newborn should not be transported. Pregnant animals close to delivery and animals that have given birth within the preceding 72 hours are also barred from transport. The rules further specify that young animals should not be mixed with adult cattle and different classes of animals should not be transported together. Vehicles carrying animals must prominently display an ‘Animal Carrier’ board and ensure adequate space, fodder and water during the journey.

Currently, transport permits are issued manually under Rule 96 of the Transport of Animals Rules by Assistant Directors of the Animal Husbandry Department. These certificates are time-bound but prone to manipulation, with instances of forgery and tampering in the number of animals and the purpose of transportation.