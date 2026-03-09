APEPDCL lineman gets national award

VISAKHAPATNAM: B Simhachalam, Line Inspector at Gajuwaka under the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), received the National Best Lineman Award for his performance in maintaining power supply services.

According to a statement issued by APEPDCL Chairperson and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi, the award was presented during the Lineman Day programme organised by the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power.

The programme is held every year in March under the theme “Thank a Lineman” to recognise the meritorious services of linemen who work to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to agricultural, commercial, industrial and domestic consumers.

The CMD said Lineman Day was also observed across all circles under APEPDCL. He noted that linemen often work in difficult conditions such as heavy rains, floods and cyclones to restore and maintain electricity supply.

Prudhvi Tej also advised linemen to follow safety protocols while carrying out their duties and said the Discom is taking steps to ensure adherence to safety standards.

The CMD congratulated the awardees along with APEPDCL Directors TV Suryaprakash, T Vanaja and S Haribabu, and CGM V Vijayalalitha.

K Raju of Vizianagaram Circle and J Janakiramudu of West Godavari Circle were also recognised for their best performance.