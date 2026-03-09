Come forward to donate organs, urges Andhra MLA

KADAPA: Proddatur MLA N Varadarajulu Reddy called upon people to develop awareness about organ donation, saying it can give a new lease of life to terminally ill patients. An awareness rally was organised on Sunday in Proddatur by the Kovvuru Charitable Trust. The rally began at the Market Yard and concluded at the Indian Medical Association hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Varadarajulu Reddy appreciated the initiative taken by trust organiser Kovvuru Ramesh Reddy to promote organ donation.

He said the governments is encouraging the practice and noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed party leaders to hold meetings across the state to spread awareness on organ donation. The MLA announced that he had agreed to donate his organs and would submit the required documents with his family’s consent.

He explained that organs such as the liver, eyes and kidneys can save lives and help patients live for another 10 to 15 years.

“Instead of letting our organs decay after death, we should think about donating them so that they can benefit others,” he said, adding that true satisfaction comes from doing good for others.

Trust organiser Ramesh Reddy said a young woman named Swapna was the first in the State to donate her organs through their initiative. On International Women’s Day, he expressed gratitude to her family for their noble act.

He added that the trust conducts 3K and 5K runs annually to raise awareness on organ donation and praised the participation of doctors and nurses in it.