Empowerment, health awareness mark International Women’s Day in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam witnessed vibrant celebrations on International Women’s Day and marked with a series of events across the city on Sunday, highlighting women’s empowerment, health awareness, and inclusivity.
The second edition of the Pink Sakhi Saree Walk, held under the initiative of actor and social worker Gautami Tadimalla, Founder of the Life Again Foundation, drew significant participation.
Addressing the gathering, Gautami emphasised the importance of early detection of cancer and timely treatment, stressing that a positive attitude during recovery plays a crucial role in conquering the disease.
Dr. K Shilpa, Member of the Cancer Advisory Committee, Government of Andhra Pradesh spoke on the occasion and outlined government initiatives aimed at cancer prevention and treatment for women.
At the AU Convention Centre, under the auspices of the district administration, public representatives and officials shared their perspectives on women’s empowerment, economic self-reliance, and social development.
Speaking on the occasion, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao underscored that women’s empowerment is not one day program but a continuous societal effort.
He recalled the pioneering reforms of late NT Rama Rao, who granted property rights to women and ensured their representation in local bodies. Rao noted that the present Chief Minister is continuing this legacy through welfare schemes.
District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad remarked that women’s empowerment is now becoming a tangible reality. He emphasised the immense strength of women and called for at least 50 percent participation in every field.
Stressing the importance of education and health, he noted that both central and state governments are extending large scale support through schemes such as Bala Sanjeevani, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Stree Shakti, and Thalliki Vandanam. The celebrations also saw active participation from the City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, who conveyed greetings to women, students, and employees.
He presented prizes to girl students excelling in painting, drawing, and essay competitions, and also to women police personnel. Later, Bagchi praised women’s dedication, noting their ability to balance professional and domestic responsibilities a “double responsibility” that they manage with remarkable commitment.
Additionally, The Canara Bank Officers Association celebrated the day at the Government Blind Girls Ashram School in Endada.
General Secretary Ramaratna Kumar described women as the source of creation, stressing that respecting them is integral to cultural values.
Regional Secretary Appalakonda and others spoke on the occasion. At the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam, the occasion was marked with enthusiasm and pride.
Celebrating its tenth year, the institute reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusivity.