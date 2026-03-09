Empowerment, health awareness mark International Women’s Day in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam witnessed vibrant celebrations on International Women’s Day and marked with a series of events across the city on Sunday, highlighting women’s empowerment, health awareness, and inclusivity.

The second edition of the Pink Sakhi Saree Walk, held under the initiative of actor and social worker Gautami Tadimalla, Founder of the Life Again Foundation, drew significant participation.

Addressing the gathering, Gautami emphasised the importance of early detection of cancer and timely treatment, stressing that a positive attitude during recovery plays a crucial role in conquering the disease.

Dr. K Shilpa, Member of the Cancer Advisory Committee, Government of Andhra Pradesh spoke on the occasion and outlined government initiatives aimed at cancer prevention and treatment for women.

At the AU Convention Centre, under the auspices of the district administration, public representatives and officials shared their perspectives on women’s empowerment, economic self-reliance, and social development.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao underscored that women’s empowerment is not one day program but a continuous societal effort.

He recalled the pioneering reforms of late NT Rama Rao, who granted property rights to women and ensured their representation in local bodies. Rao noted that the present Chief Minister is continuing this legacy through welfare schemes.