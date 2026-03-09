Father’s caste is criterion for issuing certificate: RDO

KAKINAEA: Based on their father’s caste, Community certificates will be given to their children, clarified S Mallibabu, Kakinada RDO. He spoke to the media after a mother and son staged a protest in front of the Pithapuram Mandal Tahsildar’s office on Saturday for the caste certificate.

According to the RDO and Victims report, Pithapuram resident Potnuri Durgamma had been living separately for the past few years.

They have a son Daliparti Satya Naik. The son studied Intermediate and is preparing for the NEET exam. He produced his caste certificate as BC during 10th and Intermediate and continues to use it.

Meanwhile, Durgamma wants reservation benefits for her son’s future studies based on her SC caste. She applied for a caste certificate 20 days ago. Saturday was the last date to apply for a competitive exam.

However, the Tahsildar office gave no reply to the applicant. The mother and son then went to the Kakinada district collectorate, but Collector Shan Mohan Sagili was unavailable.