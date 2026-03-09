Five lakh women will be made entrepreneurs: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government aims to create five lakh women entrepreneurs within a year, after successfully developing one lakh entrepreneurs last year, describing it as a major achievement in the country, and a significant step towards strengthening women’s economic empowerment.

He made the announcement while participating in the State-level celebrations of International Women’s Day at the Parade Grounds in Amaravati on Sunday.

A large number of women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the State took part in the event. On the occasion, Naidu felicitated five outstanding women entrepreneurs.

He presented a cheque for Rs 10,100 crore to women SHGs as part of financial assistance aimed at strengthening their economic activities.

Naidu said good governance leads to improved incomes and enables the government to implement welfare programmes effectively. The State government has evolved a comprehensive blueprint for women’s economic development and entrepreneurship, Naidu said.

He emphasised that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should emerge from every household and 50% of units should be led by women. Products manufactured by women’s groups and MSMEs should reach national and international markets, he said.