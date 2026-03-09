Five lakh women will be made entrepreneurs: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said his government aims to create five lakh women entrepreneurs within a year, after successfully developing one lakh entrepreneurs last year, describing it as a major achievement in the country, and a significant step towards strengthening women’s economic empowerment.
He made the announcement while participating in the State-level celebrations of International Women’s Day at the Parade Grounds in Amaravati on Sunday.
A large number of women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the State took part in the event. On the occasion, Naidu felicitated five outstanding women entrepreneurs.
He presented a cheque for Rs 10,100 crore to women SHGs as part of financial assistance aimed at strengthening their economic activities.
Naidu said good governance leads to improved incomes and enables the government to implement welfare programmes effectively. The State government has evolved a comprehensive blueprint for women’s economic development and entrepreneurship, Naidu said.
He emphasised that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should emerge from every household and 50% of units should be led by women. Products manufactured by women’s groups and MSMEs should reach national and international markets, he said.
Promote and use ‘Swayam’ products: CM
Highlighting the importance of branding, he said the government has launched the Swayam brand for products manufactured by SHGs. The initiative aims to bring SHG products under a common brand identity and ensure better market access.
The State government has signed 37 MoUs with various organisations to strengthen the Swayam initiative, improve quality, introduce technology and expand marketing networks for women-led units.
He urged SHG members to promote and consume Swayam products, adding that if quality and branding are maintained, these products could reach global markets. He also said he would personally act as a brand ambassador for Swayam products to promote them widely.
The Chief Minister noted that the State currently has a strong SHG network with over 8.34 lakh groups and nearly 84.66 lakh members, which he described as one of the strongest community-based economic systems in the country. He praised women members for their financial discipline in repaying loans taken under the self-help group system.
Naidu also highlighted several welfare initiatives aimed at improving women’s livelihoods. Under the coalition government, financial support of Rs 15,000 per year is being provided to mothers under the Talliki Vandanam scheme.
Women have also benefited from free bus travel under the Stree Shakti scheme, with nearly 50 crore free journeys recorded so far. In addition, the government is providing three free LPG cylinders a year to support poor households, he said, noting that global conflicts are pushing up fuel prices. Despite rising costs in the open market, the government would continue providing free LPG cylinders to women beneficiaries, he vowed.
The Chief Minister stressed that women’s safety remains a priority and warned that stern action would be taken against those who harass women. He also said the government is focusing on women’s health, particularly awareness about cervical and breast cancer, emphasising that healthy women ensure healthy families and societies.
Speaking about social changes, he expressed concern about declining family sizes and the growing trend of nuclear families.
“India’s joint family system is our greatest strength. Families should not split merely for benefits like ration cards, pensions or houses. We must protect and encourage the strong family structure. We are considering special incentives to encourage larger families, including additional pensions, triple-bedroom houses and increased ration supply,” the Chief Minister said.
He also pointed to changing demographic trends. Nearly 58 per cent of families are limiting themselves to one child, and some are even choosing not to have children. This trend is worrying, and we must think seriously about population management, he said.
“Today many elderly parents are living alone. This social change should concern all of us, and we need policies that strengthen families and support population balance,” he stressed.
Naidu also referred to his personal experience, stating that when he entered politics he encouraged his wife to manage the family-run Heritage Foods business. Today, she and his daughter-in-law are successfully running the company, he said, adding that he hopes women in every household will emerge as successful entrepreneurs.