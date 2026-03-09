Free HPV vaccination drive launched in Prakasam

ONGOLE: The District Medical and Health Department has launched free HPV vaccination for girls aged 14–15 to prevent cervical cancer. District Collector Raja Babu, along with DMHO Dr T Venkateswarlu, inaugurated the programme on Sunday during International Women’s Day celebrations.

Collector Raja Babu said the single dose HPV vaccine will be administered to all girls in the target age group, to cover about 11,000 in Prakasam district. He urged line department staff to coordinate efforts to ensure the programme’s success.

Dr Venkateswarlu explained that vaccination details will be updated regularly in the U‑WIN app. The vaccine will be available at all urban and rural Primary Health Centres, and he appealed to families to take advantage of the initiative to safeguard women’s health.