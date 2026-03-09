Lead fight against drugs: EAGLE chief to Andhra women

VIJAYAWADA: Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) chief Ake Ravi Krishna has exhorted women to take lead in the fight against drugs, and help build a drug-free Andhra Pradesh.

He participated as a chief guest in a trekking programme organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day at AIIMS Eco Park in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

The event was organised under the leadership of V-Vibe Organisation founder Raga, and saw participation from several women and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Krishna said every woman and every mother should act as brand ambassadors for the State’s anti-drug initiative and help authorities combat the menace of ganja and narcotics. He urged women to report information about drug activities to EAGLE toll-free helpline number 1972.

Extending greetings to women to mark International Women’s Day, Ravi Krishna said, “The Police Department is continuously working to make Andhra Pradesh free from ganja and drugs. Awareness programmes are being conducted across educational institutions to prevent students and youth from falling prey to substance abuse.”

EAGLE SP K Nagesh Babu and Guntur District Forest Officer M Hima Shailaja were present.