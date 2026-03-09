Promises to women unfulfilled: YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the TDP coalition government of staging political drama instead of fulfilling promises made to women before the elections.

Taking to ‘X’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday, Jagan said that in the last three days the government had shown three dramas to the people of the State. One drama took place in the Assembly, another involved legislators, and the third was played out in Vijayawada during the Women’s Day celebrations.

Jagan said the government had promised under the Super Six schemes that every woman between 19 and 59 years of age would receive Rs 1,500 every month but failed to fulfil it.

According to EC data, there are about 1.8 crore women in the State in this age group. This means each woman should receive Rs 18,000 every year. Over three years, each woman is owed Rs 54,000. He asked when the government would release these pending payments to women across the State.