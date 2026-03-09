Tiger sighting causes scare in Kakinada villages

KAKINADA: A tiger has been sighted between Yeleswaram and Addateegala in Kakinada district. Forest and revenue officials have found tiger pug marks at Gangavaram on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram, and on a small hill near Yeleru reservoir.

Having learnt about it, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru and Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satyaprabha alerted their constituents about the movement of the tiger.

“The tiger is moving between Addateegala and Yeleswaram reserve forest,” said K Durga Ram Prasad, Forest Range Officer.

The tiger killed a calf at D Krishnavaram in Addateegala mandal and then moved to Yeleswaram. The next day, the tiger was sighted at Marriveedu, officials said.

The movement of tiger has caused panic among locals. The forest staff are on high alert tracking the movement of the tiger. The local tehsildar urged people to be cautious.

Earlier, tigers used to move in Dharmavaram, Gollaprolu, Yeleswaram and Prathipadu mandals.